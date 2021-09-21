Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer at the premiere of “Maleficent” in Rome

Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer

Angelina Jolie, 44, and Michelle Pfeiffer, 61, who last week separately presented director Joaquim Ronning’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, have reunited on a promotional tour. Recall that Jolie flew to Tokyo, and Pfeiffer became a guest of the Moscow premiere.

Now the actresses have met in Rome to see the Italian fans of the fairy tale story. On the photocall, Angelina appeared in a spectacular lilac-lilac pleated outfit from the Givenchy couture collection. Michelle chose a silk blouse and black trousers.

It seems that meeting with the eldest son Maddox, who came from Seoul to Tokyo to support his mother at the premiere, went to Angelina’s favor. The actress, who herself admitted that the departure of her son greatly influenced her and even made her cry, looked really happy and rested and smiled a lot.

Michelle and Angelina willingly posed together, exchanging lines and hugging each other. Recall that there were rumors in the press about the tensions between the two stars on the set, but during a press conference in Moscow, Pfeiffer denied this information.

This is the first time I’ve heard that. There was no tension between us, we worked hard, I really enjoyed working with her,

– said Pfeiffer in an interview with reporters.

The first photo was shared by blogger LenaNN.