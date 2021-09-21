Angelina Jolie confesses to having no sex after breaking up with Brad Pitt

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie said that after breaking up with Brad Pitt in 2016, she did not have a single lover. She admitted this during a video interview published on the YouTube channel of the E! News.

It is noted that for five years the paparazzi have never seen Jolie in the company of a man. The 45-year-old celebrity confirmed that during all this time she has not had a romantic relationship. She explained their absence by being overly exacting on members of the opposite sex.

“I guess I just have a very long list with different no’s. I’ve been alone for a long time, ”said Jolie. She added that she now devotes a lot of time to caring for her six children.

