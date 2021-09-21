Angelina Jolie lost child custody case. She didn’t want Brad Pitt to see them

Brad Pitt won the custody case for their children shared with Angelina Jolie, writes Page Six. Now the actor can spend more time with children.

“Brad was just trying to spend more time with his kids – and it was clear that Angie did her best to prevent this,” a source told Page Six.

The trial lasted almost five years. Angelina Jolie claimed that she had evidence that once Brad Pitt used violence against their six children – Maddox, Pax, Zakhara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. Page Six reporters did see a folder titled Evidence and Supporting Documents: Testimony on Domestic Violence.

Sources close to Jolie also accused Pitt of mistreating his then 15-year-old son Maddox Jolie-Pitt during a flight from France to the United States. No charges were ever brought against him.

Jolie insisted that the court allow the children to testify (everyone except Maddox – there was no question of custody over him, he is now 19 years old).

Due to the lawsuit, the schedule of days when Pitt or Jolie spend time with the children has been in custody for three years.

The custody judge was John Oderkerk, who married the couple in 2014. Jolie, who felt that the decision was unfair, filed a motion to disqualify the judge. If Jolie’s petition is taken into account, then the case may be reconsidered.