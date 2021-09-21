https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210921/dzholi-1751137321.html
Angelina Jolie scared fans with the first photo on Instagram
Angelina Jolie scared fans with the first photo on Instagram
Angelina Jolie scared fans with the first photo on Instagram
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie first published her photo on Instagram. Radio Sputnik, 09/21/2021
2021-09-21T14: 33
2021-09-21T14: 33
2021-09-21T16: 17
angelina jolie (voight)
brad pitt (william bradley)
health – society
show business – radio sputnik
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/155956/96/1559569664_0:403:1590:1297_1920x0_80_0_0_c573273e65e403f803641f3dd69f22f4.jpg
MOSCOW, September 21 / Radio Sputnik. Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie first posted a photo of herself on Instagram, posing with American gymnasts, who previously admitted to being victims of violence at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. violence against women and FBI reforms, including improving the protection of abused children, unbiased collection of forensic evidence, treating injuries and training judges, “Jolie wrote. Fans appreciated the actress’s work for the good of the community. However, most of them drew attention to the tired and exhausted appearance of the idol. Followers suggested that the divorce process with actor Brad Pitt could affect Jolie’s condition, according to the Moscow 24 TV channel. Earlier, Sputnik radio told why Jolie registered on Instagram. on business. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210920/betmen-1750937880.html
Radio Sputnik
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
Radio Sputnik
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
Radio Sputnik
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/155956/96/1559569664_0:254:1590:1447_1920x0_80_0_0_d3062ca05ed872e43eb9ec4519becaaa.jpg
Radio Sputnik
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Radio Sputnik
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
angelina jolie (voight), brad pitt (william bradley), health – society, show business – radio sputnik
Angelina Jolie scared fans with the first photo on Instagram