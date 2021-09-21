Angelina Jolie seduces Brad Pitt by taking off her underwear while filming

It’s been over 15 years since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith! But only now new details have become known about how the romance of the stars began, which led to Pitt’s divorce from Jennifer Aniston.

Brad and Angelina initially denied any romantic relationship, but later admitted that they fell in love while filming in 2004.

Former Angelina bodyguard Marc Behar told Us Weekly that he once caught a couple kissing passionately in a trailer. He even helped them pass love notes to each other. “Angelina and Brad were constantly laughing and flirting with each other, acting like two schoolchildren who liked each other, and it was so sweet,” he said.

Other on-set insiders claim Angelina teased Brad by secretly removing her nude underwear during one love scene. “In the end, she gave up the costume and climbed into bed with him nude!” A source told Us Weekly.

Note, Angelina told Vogue in 2006 the details of the affair with Brad, insisting that she was not going to steal it from Jennifer: “We were not looking for a relationship.” It was only after filming ended that they began to think about relationships: “We spent a lot of time thinking, thinking and talking about what we both wanted in life, and we realized that we wanted very, very similar things.” By the way, we talked about their unstable marriage and perversions in bed earlier.

We will remind, Pitt and Jolie got married in 2014. And now their divorce proceedings have been going on for 4 years. The actors were divorced in April 2019, but two issues have not yet been resolved: custody of six children and the couple’s financial affairs.