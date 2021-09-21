Angelina Jolie spoke frankly about how divorce from Brad Pitt influenced her career

“There has been a change in my family.”





Angelina Jolie











After a short break from her acting career, the 45-year-old Oscar winner is back on the big screens, much to the delight of her fans. Angelina Jolie tried herself as a director, but amid big changes in her personal life, she was forced to reconsider her priorities. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she confessed what made her do it.

“I love directing, but there have been changes in my family that have prevented me from doing it for several years. I needed short-term projects to be at home more often, so I returned to acting. This is how it is, ”said Angie. She has two big premieres ahead – “Those Who Wish Me Death” and “The Eternal”.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are officially divorced, but they cannot resolve the issues of custody in any way. For five years now, celebrities have been fighting for their children – 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The eldest heir to the couple, Pax, is already 19 years old, so he makes all the decisions himself. A new chapter in the divorce drama began after Jolie again accused her ex-husband of domestic violence.