Angelina Jolie was spotted shopping with her daughter Zakhara

Angelina Jolie

Despite her active social activities and acting career, 46-year-old Angelina Jolie tries never to leave home for a long time in order to spend as much time as possible with her children. Therefore, her last trip to Washington was short-lived. Recently, the star returned to Los Angeles and reunited with her daughters and sons from her ex-husband Brad Pitt, with whom she continues to fight in court for custody of them. Over the weekend, the actress was photographed while shopping with her 16-year-old daughter Zakhara.



Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zakhara

In public, the star appeared in an elegant way. She was dressed in a medium-length beige coat and classic tone-on-tone pumps. But Zakhara preferred a contrasting outfit in every sense – she was wearing a summer red sundress with bare shoulders.

Recall that Jolie flew to the US capital to discuss the law on violence with members of Congress. She also met with gymnasts who testified before the Senate Judicial Committee in the FBI’s unfair investigation into former team doctor Larry Nassar, who was accused of sexual harassment.

I was honored to meet some of the bravest American gymnasts who appeared before the Senate Judicial Committee yesterday. I am delighted with their courage and determination to prevent future mishaps in harassment cases.

– said the actress.