Angelina Jolie went shopping with her daughter Vivienne after Brad Pitt’s recent visit to their home

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Vivienne

The fact that 45-year-old Angelina Jolie refused to self-isolate could be seen this week: the paparazzi photographed her after a long break. The actress was spotted in the Los Feliz area, where her home is located, along with her daughter Vivienne. And the reason for their outing was the need to make purchases for pets – the mother and daughter went to the pet store.

Leaving the car, both put on protective masks and gloves (they took them off on returning to the car). The youngest daughter of Jolie and 56-year-old Brad Pitt loves walking with her mother and does not miss the opportunity to be with her.



Angelina Jolie with her daughter Vivienne





Very soon the girl and her twin brother Knox will be 12 years old. Although their parents parted, they are probably preparing for this holiday together. Last week, the paparazzi photographed Brad Pitt as he left his ex-wife’s house. The actor, as you know, lives nearby and regularly sees the children, but in his own house. When members of the press saw him on the doorstep of Jolie’s mansion, there were suggestions that relations between the former spouses improved after a difficult divorce, and disagreements were a thing of the past.



Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt