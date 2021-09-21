Angelina Jolie with children resting in Paris

Angelina Jolie knows how to combine work and leisure. The other day, the actress flew to France as a UN Goodwill Ambassador. Being the ambassador of the joint project of Guerlain and UNESCO “From women to bees” (Women for Bees), Jolie visited an apiary in Provence and there, at the ceremony, presented diplomas to the first graduates of the program.

And yesterday the 46-year-old actress was in Paris and spent this Thursday as an ordinary tourist. On the trip, Jolie is accompanied by her four children – 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old Knox. Recall that Pax and Zakhara are the adopted children of the actress, and Shilo and Knox are biologically related. Probably, the twins – Vivienne and Knox – flew in together, but the sister did not appear in public. Also, the eldest son of Jolie and Pitt, Maddox, did not keep company with the brothers and sisters. It is not known if this is due to the recent scandal, which is now gaining momentum: the other day it was released the documentary “Stolen Children” directed by Elizabeth Jacobs, which investigates the controversial adoption of Maddox Jolie-Pitt. Allegedly, employees of the adoption agent Lauryn Galindo deceived poor families by selling their children for adoption in the United States. Whether Jolie knew about this scheme is not reported.

After leaving their hotel, the whole group attended an exhibition of anonymous street artist Banksy, then had lunch at a restaurant near the Eiffel Tower, and then they all went to the Kith store and the Guerlain store on the Champs Elysees.

Jolie changed three looks in one day. The actress went to dinner in her usual black dress, in the Guerlain boutique she appeared in a feminine white dress with a thin strap and beige pumps, and later put on a sand-colored linen trouser suit with a white T-shirt. The children did not lag behind either. So, Zakhara, who, it seems, did not let go of her mother’s hand for a minute, changed two dresses – one with a bright print for the other, white into a small blue pattern.

Throughout the day, the famous actress and her children were accompanied by the paparazzi, and wherever Jolie appeared, a crowd immediately gathered around. Perhaps that is why, despite the relaxation of the quarantine regime in Paris, neither the actress nor her children have ever removed their protective medical masks.

Jolie, who continues to fight with ex-husband Brad Pitt for the sole custody of her children, is not happy with the latest court decision in favor of the ex-spouse and is preparing for new court proceedings. But her life is not limited to one struggle. So, in early July, Jolie was twice seen in the company of 31-year-old rapper Abel Tesfaye (the musician’s real name), known worldwide as The Weeknd. They first dined at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles, spending several hours together, and ten days later attended a concert by Canadian musician Mustafa. Fans suspect that the actress and musician are having an affair, and insiders claim that Jolie and Tesfaye have only friendly and working relationships.