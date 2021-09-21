Angelina Jolie with her son Knox shopping in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie with her son Knox

Last year, due to the quarantine, the famous Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie communicated more than usual with her six children: 19-year-old Maddox (who due to the pandemic returned from South Korea, where he studied in the United States), 17-year-old Pax , 16-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old Knox and Vivienne. The star had a career break due to the coronavirus, and her children, like many, were on online education, so they were practically inseparable and spent time together at home.

But their family traditions have not changed: on weekends, the star family continued to go shopping or just walk around the city. True, now it is almost impossible to meet them in full force. Yesterday, for example, Jolie took only 12-year-old Knox with her to the supermarket.

Like many celebrities, the actress leads a normal life, and meeting her in a public place is a common thing. The star does not go to premium supermarkets, but chooses simple shopping malls and stores. Yesterday she and her son went to the popular Target supermarket in Los Angeles.

What else 45-year-old Jolie does not cheat on herself is that even for simple shopping, she always dresses stylishly and elegantly. Yesterday she was in total black, opting for a long coat, jeans and boots.

Knox is one of three biological children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (Maddox, Pax and Zakhara are the couple’s adopted children). And although the actress’s relationship with the ex-spouse is far from friendly, they try to raise children together (although at first the actress strongly resisted this). So last Christmas Eve, according to insiders, Knox, Vivienne and Shiloh spent with their father.