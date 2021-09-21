Anne Hathaway has unveiled the name of her 11-month-old son

At the end of 2019, Anne Hathaway became a mother for the second time.

Read also50-year-old Uma Thurman had an affair with a famous architect: they were brought together by a dog

Actress Anne Hathaway gave birth to her second son, as reported on her Instagram page. At the same time, she did not show the baby’s face and kept his name a secret.

Insiders told reporters that Ann and her husband Adam Shulman named the baby Jack, but these rumors were not confirmed for a long time.

And on the eve of the boy’s first birthday, the actress made a pleasant surprise to her fans. During the recording of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Anne revealed the name of the heir.

Now I have a lovely boy who is almost 11 months old, ”the actress shared while discussing her film“ The Witches ”. – I was pregnant when I was filming, so technically he also participates in the performance.

Actress Anne Hathaway / instagram.com/annehathaway

Read alsoIt became known with whom the granddaughter of Sofia Rotaru had an affair: a man from the Forbes rating

Subsequently, the hosts of the show asked Hathaway how her children communicate with each other and if they have conflicts. Then Anne accidentally called her son’s name – Jack.

No problem, just love. Jack is now big enough to fight him and this has added a new element to their relationship. And it’s very sweet

Ann admitted.

Also in the family of Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman, their son Jonathan is growing up. The boy is already 4 years old.

Recall