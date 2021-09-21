Anne Hathaway reveals the name of her 11-month-old son

Anne Hathaway recently attended Live! with Kelly & Ryan, where she first named her child – the son of the actress’s name is Jack.

Anne talked about her new film, The Witches, and noted that she starred in it while she was in position.

My sweet boy is almost 11 months old. When I was filming “The Witches” I was still pregnant, so technically he also took part in the filming,

– said the actress.

Ann gave birth to her second child in November 2019. For several months, the actress and her husband Adam Shulman carefully concealed any information about the child and protected him from paparazzi lenses. However, thanks to an insider, it still became known that the couple had a son.

Hathaway spoke about pregnancy in the summer of 2019. She noted that getting pregnant the second time was just as difficult for her as the first, and she had to go through “real hell” before she and Adam could conceive.

Every time I tried to get pregnant, nothing worked. At the same time, everyone around me became pregnant. I understood that this was not happening to spite me, but, I must confess, it was like that. Sometimes it seems that everyone will become mothers except you. I want people with such a problem to know that I also went through this, I also could not get pregnant, and there were not only happy moments in my pregnancy,

Ann shared.

Photo source: Legion-Media