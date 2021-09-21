Apple Releases iOS 15 – FaceTime Can Now Call On Android, Improved Safari, Siri And More

As expected, Apple has begun rolling out iOS 15, a new version of its mobile software platform, which will soon be available to owners of all compatible smartphones from the company, starting with the iPhone 6S released in 2015. The update brings with it a number of interesting innovations, including the ability to use FaceTime to make calls to Android and Windows devices, improved photo processing algorithms, and much more.

One of the most notable innovations comes from FaceTime, Apple’s proprietary video chat application, which previously only allowed users of Apple devices to chat. With the release of iOS 15, the situation changed and FaceTime received support for making calls to Android and Windows devices. To use this option, you will need to generate a link to the chat in FaceTime, which you can send to anyone in any way possible. By clicking on such a link, the user will be automatically queued to join the conversation. It is possible to join the chat only after the administrator’s approval, so that when conducting virtual conversations, the appearance of random people is excluded.

Another change concerns the iMessage app. From now on, links received during the day will be automatically transferred to other applications so that the user can familiarize themselves with them. For example, when someone sends you a link to a news item in Apple News, it will move to the company’s news service. Similarly, the links coming to iMessage related to Apple Music, Apple Photos and other branded services will be distributed.

IOS 15 introduces an improved algorithm for recognizing objects in photos, including text. Apple has been improving the image recognition capabilities of the Photos app for years, and this year it took another step in that direction. Object recognition is capable of identifying and providing additional information about animals, books, plants, and landmarks. Moreover, this function allows you to make text on images interactive, i.e. once recognized, it can be copied and pasted into a document, browser, or application. The recognition function no longer uses the company’s cloud service, all operations are carried out on the user’s device.

At the same time, users have more control over incoming notifications. For several years now, the iPhone has had a “Do Not Disturb” mode, which, according to a configured schedule, limits incoming notifications, except for the list of favorite contacts. In iOS 15, this feature has been heavily refined. Now it is called Focus and allows you to customize the permissions for incoming notifications depending on what you are doing at a certain moment. For example, you can create separate groups for notifications during work, leisure, sports, sleep, and more.

The company’s cartographic service has received a number of improvements. Users can now see more detailed information, including traffic routes and public transport timetables. Users are likely to enjoy interactive notifications that promptly remind them to get off the bus, train or subway. Thanks to this, it will be easier for people to navigate so as not to miss the desired stop.

Safari, Apple’s proprietary browser, has undergone the biggest overhaul in recent years. The user interface has been redesigned to be as user-friendly as possible with fingertips. If you don’t like Safari’s new design, you can easily revert to its previous look. Safari supports the function of saving groups of tabs for later interaction with them, and also provides the ability to install extensions.

Apple has also improved its proprietary Spotlight system search, which can search for data in the device’s memory or on the Internet, and also makes it easier to access applications. It is enough to swipe from the top of the screen to the bottom to start the search. Its design has also been updated to better match the overall platform style.

In recent years, Apple has made significant efforts to ensure the privacy of user data. In addition to the already available tools in iOS 15, there is a function “Application Privacy Report”, which will show how often an application accesses the device’s microphone, location data. The user will also see if the apps are transmitting any data to third party servers.

According to the developers, iOS 15 has significantly increased the speed of the proprietary voice assistant Siri. Siri now does not interact with the cloud to process voice commands, which greatly speeds up the work of the assistant, and also makes it a more confidential tool. Thus, Apple will no longer have access to all users’ voice requests.

Along with this, the OS brings with it a large number of less noticeable innovations and improvements. To install iOS 15, it is enough to search for updates through the corresponding menu of a compatible device and download it.