Apple To Release iOS 15 Update With Macro Switch In iPhone 13

Apple will release an iOS 15 update that introduces a macro switch. The company reported this to INPUT.

Macro mode is automatically activated in iPhone 13 and 13 Pro when the subject is as close to the lens as possible.

At the same time, in the 1x and 3x modes, the data of the ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) is used for focusing. This is a new behavior for the camera system that has not been previously used in iPhones. It also creates a small but noticeable flicker that signals that ultra-wide autofocus is connected to the wide-angle camera.

An example of flickering when turning on macro on iPhone 13 Pro:

Apple said it will release an iOS 15 update this fall with an auto macro switch.

This fall, a software update will add a new option to disable automatic camera switching when shooting close-ups for macro and video. Apple

Apple initially stated that this was the correct camera behavior. The company wanted users to get a crisp macro shot no matter what lens they are using. [INPUT]

Ilya Sidorov @ilyasidorov News editor and author of articles on iPhones.ru.