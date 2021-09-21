Arbitrator Ivanov declared a respectful attitude towards Slutsky

Arbiter Sergei Ivanov, who served the match of the 8th round Tinkoff RPL Rubin – Zenit (1: 3), spoke about the conflict with the head coach of the hosts Leonid Slutsky, whom he removed from the technical zone.

– We have no personal conflict and hostility that goes beyond the scope of our work. The task of the refereeing team is to work within the framework of the rules of the game. When violations occur, the arbiter must record them. There is no need to look for undercurrents in the work of judges. We go out to the field to do our job professionally. Despite the fact that football is a sporting confrontation, no one is interested in conflict. I have great respect for the work of coaches, knowing how difficult it is. The work of an arbiter is just as hard work. Each of us, players, coaches, referees, tries to do our job efficiently, ” Ivanov said.

Since Leonid Viktorovich repeatedly left the technical zone, according to the rules of the game, the referee is obliged to react to this violation. I confirm the words of Slutsky: there were no insults, there was no obscene language. If I did not approach the technical area of ​​the teams, this does not mean that there was no preventive work during the game. It was conducted with the help of a reserve arbiter, with whom we were in constant contact through the intercom. If the coach comes out once or two meters, you can close your eyes to this. On Monday, violations were obvious, so sanctions followed.

I am ready for a dialogue, if they allow me, I can explain why every decision was made on the field. I am ready to talk with Leonid Viktorovich, I respect him and all the participants in the process, – added the referee.

Slutsky was sent off in the 76th minute after Ivanov showed a yellow card to Rubin midfielder Hwang In Bom. After the game, the coach called the referee incompetent, and also remembered that Ivanov had already removed him in the summer of 2020.