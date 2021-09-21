Ariana Grande showed a luxurious wedding ring

As it turned out, Ariana first came out with the decoration during the iHeartRadio concert in Los Angeles back on June 2. True, then no one noticed the ring on the “that” finger or did not take it seriously, considering it to be jewelry. Indeed, how could one have guessed about the engagement, if the singer’s romance at that time was at most several weeks old.

Ariana Grande at the iHeartRadio concert

A 4.4 carat diamond on a platinum base is what an innocent “trinket” really is. As the Daily Mail found out, the jewelry was created by jeweler Greg Yuna, whom Davidson contacted with an order at the end of May, asking to keep all information secret. Ariana Grande with fiance Pete Davidson

It is noteworthy that only in May, Ariana Grande broke off a two-year relationship with rapper Mac Miller. In the new ones – with the host of Saturday Night Live Pete Davidson – she decided to plunge into it without delay. Pete proposed to the girl after only two weeks of dating, Ariana agreed. Friends told about the joyful event in the life of the lovers.