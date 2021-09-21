Ariana Grande was attacked in her own home and threatened to kill – details – Glamor – tsn.ua

The artist wants to receive a restraining order regarding the abuser

To the famous American singer Ariana Grande attacked with a knife by a 23-year-old stalker named Aaron Brown.

He terrorized her for seven months. However, on September 9, when the singer was at home, a man rushed in with a hunting knife. When the star’s security asked him to leave the house, he became aggressive and started shouting that he would kill Ariana. The attacker was detained by the police.

Now the performer has filed legal documents in order to obtain a restraining order regarding the offender, writes the TMZ edition.

Ariana Grande was attacked / Associated Press

“I want to be safe. I also want my family to be safe. I am afraid that without a forbidden order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my house and try to harm me or my family members,” Ariana said.

The law enforcement officer also filed a statement saying that he is worried that the persecutor will be released from prison and will start threatening the singer again.

