Ariana Grande went to court

Ariana Grande was attacked a few days ago by a stalker who threatened to kill her. This is reported by TMZ.

Ariana Grande (Photo: @arianagrande)

And now, Ariana has filed legal papers to get a restraining order against a 23-year-old stalker named Aaron Brown, who terrorized her for 7 months. On the night of September 9, when the 28-year-old singer was at home, the situation reached a critical level. The pursuer with a large hunting knife broke into the property of the star, and when the guards asked him to leave, he became aggressive and shouted: “I *** will kill you and her.” The police were called and Brown fled. He was ordered several times to stop, but he did not. He was eventually taken into custody.

The law enforcement officer also filed a statement saying he feared the alleged perpetrator would be released from prison and therefore a restraining order should be issued. At the moment, Brown is still in custody on 2 counts of felony.

Ariana Grande (Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

In her statement, Ariana notes: “I fear for my safety and the safety of my family. I am afraid that, without a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my house and try to harm me or my family members. ”

We will remind, this year Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in her house in Montecito. The 25-year-old real estate agent proposed to Grande in December. They started dating in 2020.