Artem Dzyuba refused to accept the invitation to play in the Russian national team

Artem Dziuba told the Match TV channel that he has not yet gained his optimal form after the previous season, the result of which he called unsuccessful. The athlete stressed that all this affected his physical and emotional state. According to Dziuba, in a conversation with the coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin, he noted that he considered it wrong to take someone’s place before important games. Karpin previously did not invite Dziuba to the matches of the qualifying tournament of the World Cup, although the athlete has been the captain of the national team since 2018. Dziuba missed September matches against Croatia, Cyprus and Malta. He found himself in the expanded squad for the upcoming matches against Slovakia and Slovenia. Dziuba called his decision to refuse the invitation to refer only to the current situation. He stressed that he was not going to suspend his career in the Russian national team. Valery Karpin became its head in July. According to media reports, relations between him and Dziuba are strained. The athlete allegedly said that he disliked Karpin.

The coach of the Russian national team in early August, commenting on a possible conflict with Dziuba, said that all this does not matter anymore, and the national team will have someone who is useful to her.