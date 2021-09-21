Artyom Dzyuba refused to accept an invitation to the Russian national team

Zenit forward Artyom Dzyuba decided to refuse an invitation to the Russian national team to prepare for the October 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

“Valery Georgievich Karpin contacted me. I thought about this situation for a long time and came to the conclusion that I had not yet gained the optimal form to help the national team 100 percent. The previous season turned out to be very difficult and long. There were high expectations from the Euro, serious preparation, we gave our all, but the result was unsuccessful. All this affected both the physical form and the emotional. Therefore, it was difficult to enter the new season.

Now, little by little, I began to return to its previous form, but I feel that I have not yet fully typed it. The national team has important games ahead, so it would be wrong to go and take someone else’s place now. Which I honestly told the coach. I wish our guys a lot of luck in the upcoming matches. I hope that by the November matches I can be in optimal readiness, but I understand that there can be no guarantees here. I will work and give all my best, and time will tell. My decision is situational. Here and now. I have always dreamed and still dream of playing for my country and I hope to become part of our team more than once and score more than one goal, “Match TV quotes Dziuba.

The Russian national team will play two matches of the qualifying tournament of the 2022 World Cup in October. On October 8, the Russians will host rivals from Slovakia, and on October 11, they will play on a visit with Slovenia.