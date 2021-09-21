Atalanta – Sassuolo. Forecast and bet for 1.95 / Football predictions

Atalanta will play at home with Sassuolo in the 5th round of the Italian championship. The match will take place on September 21, beginning at 21:45 Moscow time. Atalanta – Sassuolo: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Atalanta”

“Atalanta” located on the eighth line in the standings of the Italian championship with seven points scored.

Thus, it is three points behind the leader of Inter, while the European Cup zone is not inferior in terms of goal difference.

On account of the charges of Gian Piero Gasperini, victories over Torino (2: 1) and Salernitana (1: 0), a draw with Bologna (0: 0), a defeat against Fiorentina (1: 2).

All Serie A predictions

In the first round of the Champions League group stage, “Goddess” shared points with “Villarreal” (2: 2) with a generally equal game.

“Sassuolo”

“Sassuolo” in the last championship of Italy until the last he fought for a ticket to the European cups, but in the end he took eighth place, being lower than Roma only in additional indicators.

In the current Serie A draw, the “green-blacks” scored four points in the first four rounds, with which they occupy the 12th place in the standings.

In the first round, the team beat Verona 3: 2 away, then played 0: 0 at home with Sampdoria, lost 1: 2 to Roma and 0: 1 at home to Torino.

Taking into account the friendly against Cremonese (0: 2), the club’s losing streak is three matches. The team has not won for four matches already.

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers naturally consider them to be the favorite of the home team, whose winning odds are equal to 1.55.

The success of the guests is estimated at 5.80, while the draw – at 4.33.

Our forecast and bid – Atalanta will win and three or more goals will be scored in the match for 1.95.