Barys – CSKA. Forecast and bet for 2.29 / Hockey predictions

CSKA will host Barys in the regular season match of the Continental Hockey League. The game will take place at Barys Arena on September 21. The meeting starts at 16:30 Moscow time. Barys – CSKA: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Barys”

In seven games, the Kazakh club took 5 points from the opponents, and in the standings of the Eastern Conference it was in the eighth position.

After two defeats at the start of the season from Salavat Yulaev (1: 5) and Metallurg Mg (1: 2) “Barys” won his first victory on September 8. On that day, Amur was beaten (3: 2).

Another loss of points took place in the match with Spartak (1: 4). And on the 14th, the team of Yuri Mikhailis went to Moscow, where they won a victory over CSKA (6: 3).

After a strong performance in the capital, Barys lost twice again. In those unfortunate meetings, guys Yuri Mikhailis merged Dynamo Riga (2: 3) and Jokeritu (2: 3 B).

CSKA

The reserve of the team from Moscow has 12 points, which it has collected in 12 matches. In the table of the Western Conference, “CSKA” are second.

After a blurry start, during which the red and blue merged with Avangard (0: 4), CSKA shot four wins. The first one was issued in a duel with Dynamo Riga (3: 2).

Then the wards are visiting Sergey Fedorov finished with Sochi (4: 1) and Ak Bars (2: 1 OT). And one more victory in this series, “CSKA” made in the match with “Lokomotiv” (3: 1).

In the next game CSKA missed an advantage in the confrontation with Barys (3: 6), but in the last couple of meetings Fedorov’s team coped with Dynamo Moscow (5: 3) and Avtomobilist (3: 2 OT).

Forecast and rate

The victory of “Barys” is estimated at 3.84, bookmakers give odds for a draw 4.24, and for the victory of CSKA – 1.79…

In the previous face-to-face match, the “army team” underestimated the guests from Kazakhstan, which is why they gave them an advantage of 2 goals and lost big.