Beamless Nextgen: Far Cry 6 Will Not Support Ray Tracing on Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5

Shooter Far cry 6 will not support ray tracing for shadows and reflections on any of the next generation consoles.

Leading 3D programmer Ubisoft told about this in an interview with WCCFTech Stephanie Branham… Only PC gamers will be able to appreciate the benefits of ray tracing in the sixth part of Far Cry …

Branham said the team’s goal in the case of nextgen consoles was to take advantage of the powerful hardware to optimize performance in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, while supporting new gaming features such as Dynamic Weather.

Among other options not available on Xbox Series X | S and Playstation 5, there will also be technology FidelityFX Super Resolutionwhich scales the image from a lower resolution, improving the frame rate over rendering in native resolution.

At the same time, the most useful hardware feature of the new generation consoles, Brenham considers SSD-drives, which can reduce the duration of downloads from a few minutes to a few moments.

Far Cry 6 will be released 7th October… The game has already gone to print.

