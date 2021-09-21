Ben Armstrong: Cardano NFT has a bright future | Blockchain24

Ben Armstrong spoke about the fast-growing non-fungible token (NFT) sector of Cardano.

In a tweet he sent out this morning, Armstrong, host of the BitBoy Crypto YouTube channel, said Cardano NFT has a “bright future” despite being “so young for the NFT space.” He then mentioned several Cardano-based NFT projects.

Zombie

Zombits is “an NFT project of 10,000 unique cryptocurrency collectibles on the Cardano blockchain.” Each zombie has a “unique set of traits,” and each trait has a “certain rarity,” making “some zombies more rare than others.” Zombits launched on August 29th.

Here’s what the Zombits team plans to do in the next few months:



Current zombie roadmap (as of September 21, 2021)

SpaceBudz

SpaceBudz is another NFT project using the Cardano blockchain. There are 10,000 SpaceBudz, and “every astronaut is unique and belongs only to you.”

Here are some examples:



Source: SpaceBudz

Clay nation

Clay Nation is another 10-character collection of Cardano-based NFTs. Each NFT character “will also be the entrance to Clay Nation, an exclusive member area with a festive atmosphere.” The Clay Nation collection sold out on 9 September (each character cost 40 ADA / mint that day).

This is Armstrong’s favorite NFT collection for Cardano.

Here’s an example of a Clay Nation character currently available for sale on CNFT.IO, which became the first NFT marketplace on Cardano in July: