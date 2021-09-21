Ben Armstrong: Cardano NFT has a bright future | Blockchain24

Ben Armstrong spoke about the fast-growing non-fungible token (NFT) sector of Cardano.
In a tweet he sent out this morning, Armstrong, host of the BitBoy Crypto YouTube channel, said Cardano NFT has a “bright future” despite being “so young for the NFT space.” He then mentioned several Cardano-based NFT projects.
Zombie
Zombits is “an NFT project of 10,000 unique cryptocurrency collectibles on the Cardano blockchain.” Each zombie has a “unique set of traits,” and each trait has a “certain rarity,” making “some zombies more rare than others.” Zombits launched on August 29th.
Here’s what the Zombits team plans to do in the next few months:
SpaceBudz
SpaceBudz is another NFT project using the Cardano blockchain. There are 10,000 SpaceBudz, and “every astronaut is unique and belongs only to you.”
Here are some examples:
Clay nation
Clay Nation is another 10-character collection of Cardano-based NFTs. Each NFT character “will also be the entrance to Clay Nation, an exclusive member area with a festive atmosphere.” The Clay Nation collection sold out on 9 September (each character cost 40 ADA / mint that day).
This is Armstrong’s favorite NFT collection for Cardano.
Here’s an example of a Clay Nation character currently available for sale on CNFT.IO, which became the first NFT marketplace on Cardano in July: