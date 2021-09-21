Ben Simmons will not come to training camp and will not play for the Sixers – Basketball

Philadelphia point guard Ben Simmons will not be at training camp, which opens next week, and has no plans to play for the team, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarovski.

Simmons announced his intentions at a meeting with representatives of “Philadelphia” in late August, after which he did not speak with the team.



The player is aware of the sanctions that the club may impose on him, including a fine, deduction and withholding of salary.

We will remind, in the summer there was information that the 25-year-old playmaker turned to the management of “Philadelphia” with a request to exchange him. ESPN insider Brian Windhorst said in September that the 76ers will have the opportunity to fine Simmons $ 227,000 for every day they missed if the basketball player does not show up at training camp.

In the 20/21 regular season, Simmons made it to the floor in 58 regular season matches out of 72. Ben averaged 14.3 points for the Sixers, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists (with 3 losses) in 32.4 minutes, realizing 55.7% of shots from the field and 61.3% from the free throw line.

The maximum Australian contract is valid until 2025, for the next season Ben should earn approximately $ 33 million.

Ben Simmons doesn’t want to play for the Sixers and blames the club for his failures. Now even Philadelphia fans have turned their backs on him