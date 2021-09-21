Bent over patriarchy. Irina Shayk in a transparent dress and Kim Kardashian without a face are the most shocking images of the US main ball: Photo: Style: Values: Lenta.ru

Last night in New York, one of the main annual events in the fashion industry took place – the Met Gala Charity Ball of the Met Gala Costume Institute.

The official theme of the 2021 event was “American Independence.” As the curator of the Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton, noted in an interview with Vogue, political movements in recent years have changed American identity, which means that it is time for a change in American fashion.

“I was extremely impressed by American designers with their response to social and political events, especially on issues of inclusiveness and gender. I think they offer very good reflection in their work. I believe that American fashion is currently experiencing a renaissance of sorts, ”commented Bolton.

The star guests of the ball, having enlisted the support of world famous fashion designers, took the opportunity to express their point of view on contemporary problems of society through provocative costumes. So, many women preferred to show their bodies in revealing outfits: Zoe Kravitz, Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk appeared on the red carpet in feminine dresses made of transparent materials.

Men, in turn, decided to play on the contrast of styles. Met Gala 2021 co-chairman, actor Timothy Chalamet, opted for a classic white jacket and pants paired with Converse sneakers, his colleague Elliot Page combined a tuxedo with chunky Balenciaga sneakers, and singer Shawn Mendes wore a tight-fitting leather jacket over his naked body.

