Best cheap smartphone in Russia named

The absolute leader of the rating of Roskachestvo became Xiaomi Redmi Note 10s. This is how it looks:

In the smartphone, the work of the camera was especially highlighted: the main one consists of four modules, led by a 64-megapixel sensor. It gives good detail and good colors, but you need to be prepared for imbalance, noise and blur, especially in low light. When shooting movies, the camera gives better results: the 6x zoom works smoothly, the sound is good, but the colors are pale and noisy. (Click on the pictures to enlarge.)

The smartphone runs on Android 11 with an updated MIUI 12 shell, supports NFC, and instead of Qualcomm has a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset with 6 GB of RAM. The device is quite sturdy: after 100 drops, only a few scratches appeared on the gadget, experts say.

As for the display, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10s has a 6.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 and an auto brightness of 700 nits. The display offers balanced colors and good contrast, however its refresh rate – only 60 Hz (many state employees already offer 90 Hz).

Another pleasant surprise is the price of the smartphone. Redmi Note 10s with 128 GB of internal memory participated in the tests of Roskachestvo – the model costs 19,500 rubles. But the 64 GB version can be found even cheaper, see for yourself:

Inexpensive Xiaomi Redmi Note 10s in all basic parameters, except for the quality of photos and videos, it has even surpassed devices with a price of over 60,000 rubles, for example, one of the brightest smartphones of the beginning of the year, OnePlus 9 Pro. There is a discount on it now:

How to choose a quality “State employee”

When choosing a good inexpensive smartphone, pay attention to the fact that it has at least:

display with a diagonal of 6 inches and above;

battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh and above;

4 GB of RAM;

support for NFC, the latest versions of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth;

from 3 modules of the main camera with a resolution of 48 megapixels and higher.

