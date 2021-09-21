Bilyaletdinov named a possible reason for Dziuba’s refusal to play for the national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

The ex-player of the Russian national team admitted that he does not believe in the reason for the absence from the national team named by Dzyuba

Artem Dzyuba has already played ten matches this season, this is quite enough to get in shape, most likely, he wants to focus on the Champions League. The former midfielder of Spartak, Everton and the Russian national team Diniyar Bilyaletdinov told RBC Sport about this.

“Eight rounds have already been played in the championship, plus the Super Cup, another match in the Champions League – this is quite enough to get in shape. I think he has his own reasons. Maybe he wants to focus on the Champions League matches, but it’s unlikely that the form is in shape, ”Bilyaletdinov summed up.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dziuba said that he had refused an invitation to the Russian national team to prepare for the next qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup. “, – said Dziuba.

On Monday, Dziuba entered the extended list of the Russian national team for the October matches. The national team will face Slovakia (October 8) and Slovenia (October 11). On the same day, the striker scored a double in the RPL round 8 game against Rubin (3: 1), these were his first goals this season.

Prior to the appointment of Karpin, Dziuba was the captain of the national team. He is one of the two top scorers in the history of the national team (along with Alexander Kerzhakov). Both players scored 30 times.