Binance crypto ecosystem under threat

Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem, appears to be facing a lot of regulatory pressure right now. The reason for the pressure is possible abuses in the exchange of cryptocurrency. Bloomberg sources say United States officials have expanded their investigation into Binance to include possible insider trading and market manipulation. But it is important to note that even so, the company was not charged with any wrongdoing.

Still, investigators from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission reportedly have already interviewed potential witnesses about issues such as the location of Binance’s servers. The purpose of these polls was to find out if American regulators could initiate “any cases” against Binance. It is also important to note that the same commission has already begun an investigation of the sale of derivatives related to cryptocurrencies a little earlier. It is reported that the commission is looking for internal data from Binance, which could potentially show the sale of these very derivatives to American customers, which in turn violates the rules prohibiting such sales without prior registration.

The Tax Service and the Ministry of Justice, by the way, are also investigating possible money laundering on the same exchange. It is believed that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Department of Justice have been studying Binance for several months now. But even so, making any decisions may take much longer than meets the eye. And of course, Binance itself is not sitting still. And it is not at all surprising that the leadership of the organization declared that all its activities are completely and completely honest.

In any case, a spokesman has already told the same Bloomberg publication that this exchange adheres to a “zero tolerance” for insider trading, and also adheres to ethical codes and safety guidelines to prevent such actions. The company added that it “at least fires such criminals.” And in general, whatever the story ends, this heightened government focus on Binance is part of an ever-evolving effort to regulate the use of cryptocurrencies. So we will clearly see more blockchain-related news for the foreseeable future.