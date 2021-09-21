Binance stops using cryptocurrency futures and options in Australia

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, continues to restrict its services amid continued scrutiny by international regulators, announcing new trade restrictions in Australia.

Existing Binance users in Australia will have 90 days to cut and close their positions on products such as cryptocurrency futures, options and leveraged tokens, the exchange reported on September 20.

Starting Friday, Australian users will no longer be able to increase or open new derivatives positions on Binance. The post noted that users will still be able to top up their margin balances to prevent liquidation and margin calls.

After December 23rd, Binance users in Australia will no longer be able to manually cut or close their positions as any remaining open positions will be closed.

“We are committed to our industry for the long term and want our products to be welcomed by users and local regulators,” a Binance spokesperson told Cointelegraph. “We also track local regulatory requirements across multiple markets as Binance operates globally. the process of any transition we made did not disrupt work, ”the spokesman added.

Binance’s recent trading suspension in Australia follows a series of similar restrictions in other countries as the exchange faced several warnings from several global regulators. Binance reportedly halted trading in cryptocurrency derivatives in Brazil in August following a similar suspension in Hong Kong. Binance previously suspended trading. derivatives for users in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands as part of their broader plans to end the use of these products in Europe.