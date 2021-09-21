Binance to close access to crypto derivatives trading for Australian clients

Bitcoin exchange Binance has warned that by December 23, 2021, it will roll back the ability to trade crypto derivatives for users in Australia. This is stated on the company’s website.

Traders have 90 days to close positions in options, futures and leveraged tokens.

“We proactively review our product offerings and operations on an ongoing basis in response to user demand, evolving regulatory requirements and future opportunities,” Binance said.

At the end of August, the company announced the appointment of Lay Travers, the former CEO of the world’s first public blockchain firm DigitalX, as CEO of the Australian division.

Earlier, the bitcoin exchange announced plans to curtail the ability to trade crypto derivatives in Europe, starting with Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. Users from Hong Kong also lost access.

In the summer, the platform lowered the daily withdrawal limit for new clients who passed basic account verification and reduced the leverage on the futures platform to 20x.

Over the past few months, financial regulators from several countries, including the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa and a number of others, have issued warnings to investors regarding the exchange’s activities.

Against this backdrop, CEO Changpeng Zhao issued an open letter outlining its plans to ensure compliance and protect customers.

Recall that in September Bloomberg announced its intention to CFTC check Binance for insider trading and market manipulation.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Facebook!

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER