Bloomberg: Apple will unveil new AirPods and MacBook Pro before the end of the year

By the end of 2021, Apple will officially show two more products – a new generation of AirPods wireless headphones and a new version of the MacBook Pro laptop. Bloomberg reports this in the Power On newsletter.

According to the editor of the publication Mark Gurman, after showing the iPhone 13 family, as well as the new iPad and iPad mini tablets, the American company will bring to the market updated AirPods 3 wireless headphones and 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops with mini-LED screens and Apple M1X processors …

As the author notes, in 2022, a new “smart” watch Apple Watch and the next generation of iPhone should be released, which will receive a more serious update than the Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 13. Next year’s new products will include a Mac Pro desktop computer, a MacBook Air laptop. , the iPad Pro, and the Active Noise Canceling AirPods Pro 2.

Previously, analysts assumed that the new AirPods will be presented at Apple’s online presentation, which took place on September 14. But then the company showed only iPad and iPad mini tablets, Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 13 smartphones.

