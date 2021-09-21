Brad Pitt on the lawsuit with Angelina Jolie: “She went too far”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Not so long ago it became known that 45-year-old Angelina Jolie asked to remove the judge, who is engaged in divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt. Today, the media write about the reaction of Pitt and his team to Jolie’s actions – they accuse the actress of delaying the consideration of the joint custody case.

Brad says Angelina went too far this time. He had no choice but to fight back hard

– a source told Us Weekly.

Jolie argued in court documents filed on August 10 that Judge John W. Oderkirk did not disclose that he had business contacts with one of Pitt’s lawyers. Jolie’s lawyers said that with the help of Oderkirk, Pitt is trying to intervene in the process personally, influencing the outcome of the case. The 56-year-old actor’s lawyers replied that the judge is well aware of the details of the former couple’s relationship and even registered their marriage in August 2014.

Unfortunately, Jolie’s own children suffer the most from Jolie’s obvious tactical gambit. The parties to the conflict are still deprived of the opportunity to finally resolve their problems with custody, Pitt’s lawyers said in a statement.

The ex-spouses are raising 19-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. A new hearing is due in October.



Angelina Jolie with children