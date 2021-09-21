Brad Pitt reacted to the words of the new lover about Angelina Jolie – and he is not upset

The actor wants peace of mind

Brad Pitt and his new beloved Nicole Poturalski are now under the scrutiny of the press. Fans want to know everything about the relationship of the stars, as well as how they get along with the scandalous ex-wife of the actor – Angelina Jolie. Each new (and sometimes misunderstood) word – and a scandal breaks out on the network.

For example, Nicole recently responded to commentators in one of her posts, noting that she “does not hate” Angelina at all. Jolie’s fans immediately stated that Poturalski was simply being cunning, and she herself was following Angelina’s Instagram account updates, and also deleted all mentions of Pitt’s ex-wife on her page.

The girl did not make the actor angry (photo: instagram.com/nico.potur)

Now all the fans turned to Brad: what does he think about such a showdown between his two women, the former and the current. It turns out that Pitt took this episode quite calmly. The source claims that the 56-year-old Oscar-winning actor, who recently unveiled a new Brioni collection, was not “angry or upset” at all. Moreover, he does not want to be held hostage to the drama anymore. “The fact that everyone around suddenly started talking about it should have surprised Brad. During this period of his life, Brad is just happy to have found someone who makes him feel needed and loved,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Brad no longer needs drama (photo: instagram.com/brioni_official)

We will remind, between Pitt and Jolie, the courts for custody of their children have not yet ended. The next hearing is scheduled for October. So far, of all the children, only the eldest Maddox, who is already 19, has the right to manage his own time of communication with both parents. But, they say, he deleted his father from his life.

