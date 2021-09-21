Brad Pitt’s new beloved Nicole Poturalski on the attitude towards Angelina Jolie: “I do not hate her”

Nicole Poturalski / Angelina Jolie

56-year-old Brad Pitt’s new novel is already one of the most talked about this year. We will remind, recently it became known that the Hollywood actor is dating 27-year-old model Nicole Poturalski, and their relationship has been going on for several months.

But while Pitt’s fans rejoice at the changes in his personal life, haters are striving to add more than one fly in the ointment to this barrel of honey. Evil tongues gossip that the actor’s ex-wife, 45-year-old Angelina Jolie, allegedly went into a rage due to the fact that the ex-husband invited a new passion to their estate in France, where they played a wedding in 2014. But, no matter how much the lovers of scandals and intrigues would like to push two women with their heads, it seems they will not succeed. As Poturalski admitted, she does not feel any hatred for Angelina. She wrote about this on her instagram.

Having published a new picture, she wrote that the feeling of hatred is alien to happy people. However, one of the Internet users immediately asked her why, in this case, she and Brad hate Angelina.

Follow what you preach yourself

– he advised her.

Nicole did not leave this comment without attention and answered him that she did not hate anyone.

Insiders nevertheless insist that Jolie is extremely unhappy with the behavior of her ex-husband, who flaunts his personal life and openly appears in public with a new girlfriend. But Pitt, according to sources, does not care about the ex-wife’s reaction to his new relationship. It seems that he is really carried away by a new passion and is not going to make a secret out of his novel.