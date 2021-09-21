Carlos Sainz: I don’t miss McLaren

Before heading to the Russian Grand Prix, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz stayed in Madrid, where he took part in a press meeting organized by his sponsors, the Spanish brewers who produce the Estrella Galicia soft drink.

Of course, Carlos has not only demonstrated a knack for the beer tap, but also answered questions about the season and the expectations of the remaining races.

Carlos Sainz: “I show a good speed, I am quite comfortable behind the wheel, but I still make small mistakes, this is still due to the lack of experience in piloting the SF21. It takes time to study the features of the car 100%, and since there are practically no tests now, then you have to pay for all the mistakes during the Grand Prix. But this is also part of the learning process.

It is difficult to choose the brightest moments of the season, there were many of them. The podium in Monaco did not bring full joy, because I was still worried that I had missed pole position the day before. Nevertheless, I think the best is yet to come, we continue to work, and overall the season is a pleasure for me.

I hope we will still present a couple of surprises and will be able to fight for the podiums, as it was in Monaco and Silverstone, where my partner finished second. Let’s see which track the opportunity presents itself, but I have always performed well in Austin and Mexico City.

However, the team has already shifted its focus to preparing for 2022. ”

Since the victory at the previous stage was won by Daniel Riccardo, who replaced Carlos in McLaren, the Spaniard was asked if he regretted changing the team?

“No one asked me questions like this when I was close to winning in Monaco,” Sainz replied. – No, I don’t miss McLaren and I’m glad that I play for Ferrari. This is the best year in my career, because my dream has come true, and only time will tell if my choice was right. This is a long term project; of course I plan to win races and I want to become world champion with Ferrari. Let’s see if it works out, but every day I set myself up for it. “