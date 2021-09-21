Celebrities who became popular 15 years ago (and are still at their peak now)

Jennifer Aniston

2005 year 2020 year













In 2005, Jennifer Aniston said goodbye to her iconic role in Friends, becoming one of the highest paid actresses in the world. In 2020, Jen is still one of the most sought-after film stars: she is filming for Netflix, announcing Emmy nominees and preparing to return to the screens as Rachel Green.

Nicole Kidman

2005 year 2020 year

By 2005, Nicole Kidman was already at the peak of popularity: she starred in the films “Others”, “The Watch”, “Dogville” and had already received a Golden Globe and an Oscar. In 2020, she is still one of the most coveted actresses of the Hollywood castes and, in addition, she produces films: next month, the series “Play Back” will be released, in which Nicole not only played the main role, but also acted as a producer.

Johnny Depp

2005 year 2020 year

In 2005, Johnny Depp played one of his most memorable roles – the role of the owner of the chocolate factory Willy Wonka in the film “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, for which the following year he was nominated for a Golden Globe. The actor is currently discussing projects with Marvel, starring in Andrew Levitas’s drama “Minamata” and participating in the filming of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise.

Angelina Jolie

2005 year 2020 year

In 2005, the movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” was released, which turned not only the career of Angelina Jolie, but also her personal life: it was then that the actress’s romance with Brad Pitt began. 15 years later, she is still one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood, besides, Angie is a well-known philanthropist, and very soon we will see her again in the movie starring in the movie “Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland”.

Keira Knightley

2005 year 2020 year

After the film “Pirates of the Caribbean” was incredibly popular in 2003, Walt Disney Pictures decided to turn it into a trilogy, and in 2005 they invited Keira Knightley to return to filming. The appearance on the screen with Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom not only made the actress popular, but also brought her to the steps of the Hollywood Olympus, giving many significant roles. Knightley’s recent work includes Miss Bad Behavior, which was released in July this year, and Candy Shop, which is in production.

Orlando Bloom

2005 year 2020 year

In 2005, Orlando Bloom was involved in two successful projects at once: first he starred in the historical film Kingdom of Heaven by Ridley Scott, and then, together with his partner Kirsten Dunst, played a role in Cameron Crowe’s melodrama Elizabethtown. 2020 is still a busy year in the actor’s career (the action movie “Outpost” about the war in Afghanistan starring Bloom was recently released), although fans are now more fascinated by the details of his personal life with Katy Perry and the news about the couple’s newborn daughter.

Reese Witherspoon

2005 year 2020 year

In 2005, one of the most difficult films in Reese Witherspoon’s career, “Crossing the Line”, was released, thanks to which the actress was awarded the Golden Globe, BAFTA Award and Academy Award for Best Actress. In addition, she and her colleague Joaquin Phoenix received the CMT Music Awards for Co-Discovery of the Year. In 2020, Witherspoon was again at the peak of popularity, starring in the popular miniseries “And Fires Smolder Everywhere.”

Emma Watson

2005 year 2020 year

In 2005, a sequel to the popular Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire franchise, starring Emma Watson, was released. The film grossed a record $ 896.91 million at the worldwide box office, and Emma confirmed her status as the most promising young actress. Predictions 15 years ago have justified themselves: last year the critically acclaimed film “Little Women” with the participation of Watson was released, and now the film “Napoleon and Batsy”, where the actress will play the main role, is being prepared for filming.

Kanye West

2005 year 2019 year

2005 turned out to be one of the brightest in Kanye West’s early career: the rapper released his second studio album Late Registration, recorded the hit Gold Digger and earned his first Grammy. In 2020, Kanye is still one of the most talked about people, and not only in the world of music. He holds Sunday church services, prepares to run for the US presidency, and every now and then makes headlines with his wife Kim Kardashian.