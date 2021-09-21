Championship of Italy. Inter visiting Fiorentina Kokorin, Atalanta Miranchuk hosting Sassuolo, Bologna – Genoa – Football

In the 5th round of Serie A, “Fiorentina” by Alexander Kokorin takes on “Inter”, “Atalanta” of Alexey Miranchuk – “Sassuolo”.
Tomorrow Juventus will play with La Spezia away, Milan will host Venice.
On Thursday, Torino will play against Lazio, Roma against Udinese.
September 21, 19.30, “Renato Dall’Ara”
1: 0 –
49 Hickey,
1: 1 –
55 Destro,
2: 1 –
85, penalty Arnautovic,
2: 2 –
89, Criscito penalty.
- Bologna – Skorupski, de Silvestri, Medel, Bonifazi, Hickey (Dakes, 80), Soriano, Svanberg (Sansone, 80), Dominguez, Arnautovich, Orsolini (Olsen, 64), Barrow (Vignato, 64).
- Genoa – Sirigu, Cambiaso (Giglione, 80), Maksimovich, Bani (Vanhoisden, 80), Krishito, Badel, Ernani (Pandev, 68), Fares (Portanova, 59), Rovella (Behrami, 46), Destro, Callon.
Dominguez (30), Fares (42), Destro (56), Bonifazi (58), Behrami (60), Medel (71), Vanhoeusden (84).
September 21, 21.45, “Artemio Franchi”
- Fiorentina – Drongovski, Nastasic, Milenkovic, Biragi, Bonaventura, Duncan, Torreira, Benassi, Vlahovic, Gonzalez, Sottil.
- Inter – Handanovic, Darmian, de Vrey, Shkrinyar, Bastogne, Perisic, Brozovic, Chalhanoglu, Barella, Dzeko, Martinez.
September 21, 21.45, “Azzurri d’Italia”
- Atalanta – Musso, Dzappakosta, Toloi, Gimshiti, Demiral, Gosens, de Rhône, Malinovsky, Pessina, Copmeiners, Zapata.
- Sassuolo – Consiglia, Mulduir, Ayhan, Ferrari, Kiryakopoulos, Magnanelli, God, Frattesi, Traore, Defrel, Berardi.
September 22, 19.30, “Areca”
NOTE: match start time – Moscow.
