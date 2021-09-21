Chelsea footballer will no longer kneel in support of BLM

Marcos Alonso believes that this gesture is losing its power. Now he’s going to point his finger at the no to racism lettering on the T-shirt.

Photo: Eddie Keogh / Getty Images



Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has said he is no longer going to kneel as part of an action against racism in football.

“I am totally against racism and any kind of discrimination. But I prefer to point my finger at the inscription on the T-shirt “no racism”, as it is done in some other countries and sports, “- quoted by Alonso Sky Sports.

When asked if the choice not to kneel is related to politics, Alonso replied: “I don’t know, I just prefer to do it this way. This is my way of stating my position. Perhaps this gesture [преклонения колена] loses its power, so I prefer to talk about the problem in a different way. I fully support the fight against racism, ”added the footballer.

Before the start of many sporting events, including football matches, some players kneel as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

This action arose after the death of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis. On May 25, 2020, during his arrest, police officer Derek Shovin used a severe suffocation, after which Floyd died in the hospital. This incident led to riots in American and European cities.