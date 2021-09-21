Cherchesov – about the failure of Russia at Euro 2020: the shift of the tournament by a year played a cruel joke with us

Former head coach of the Russian national team Stanislav Cherchesov revealed one of the reasons for the failure of the national team at Euro 2020.

“The shift in the holding of the European Championship for a year has played a bad joke on us. Half of the players in the World Championship no longer took part in the European Championship, most of them passed the peak. We were not hostages of the World Cup, as the roster was being renewed. Dziuba has remained in the national team since the World Cup. But there were also many new names. There is a situation in which we found ourselves, and we did not find a solution to how to get out of it and be successful. Denmark and Belgium are now showing their class and stability in the selection for the World Cup. We have to work for a long time for such a result.

We didn’t attack the Belgians from the first minutes. We opened up a bit, and then conceded a goal out of nothing, and this affected the team. The strongest quality of the Belgian national team is quick attacks, a third of which ends in shots on goal. It turns out that it is extremely difficult to play on the attack with Belgium. Denmark also has such a game, as soon as we climbed forward, we immediately got heads, “said Cherchesov in the Football of Russia program on the Russia 24 TV channel.

We will remind that last summer Stanislav Cherchesov left the post of coach of the Russian national team after a failure at Euro 2020. The specialist and the RFU officially terminated the contract on July 9. The head coach refused compensation. Valery Karpin took the vacant place at the helm of the national team.