Chervichenko: apparently, Dziuba thought he was a star and could not cope without him

Former president of “Spartak” Andrey Chervichenko commented on the refusal of Artyom Dziuba to be called up to the Russian national team.

“Apparently, Dziuba thought that he was a star and they couldn’t cope without him, he had the right. Most likely, this is due to the conflict between Dziuba and Karpin. He tries to show that they cannot cope without him. I think this is not an independent decision, but now we have fashionable footballers, there are PR people. Maybe someone advised. And if other PR people turn the situation upside down, even if the national team fails … there was love, but hatred will come.

I wouldn’t focus so much on it. Dziube is understandable, it seems that after God he is the second or third, and journalists are catching up with interest. In my opinion, it is more interesting to get into Agalarov’s national team, and Dziuba’s return is so-so. Today he scores, in a week he can get into the same stagnation where Sobolev is. Frankly speaking, in the current state, this is probably a loss for the national team. He would have helped both as a striker and as a passing player. But he won’t go – it’s not a tragedy, “Chervichenko said in an interview with the Championship’s correspondent Arina Lavrova.