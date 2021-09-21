Claudinho: “I am happy – I was looking forward to my first goal for Zenit”

The Brazilian midfielder of the blue-white-blue – about the victory over Rubin, the debut ball for St. Petersburg and the weather conditions in Kazan.

Photo: Vyacheslav Evdokimov

– Claudinho, congratulations on your victory and your debut ball! Share your emotions, how was it for you?

– I’m happy! First of all, because we won, and because he scored his first goal for Zenit! I was really looking forward to it, tried to excel in order to help the team win, and today it finally happened.

– It seemed that at the moment of celebrating your goal, Malcolm was even more happy than when he scored himself. How close is your friendship?

– Yes! Malcolm has supported me from my very first day at Zenit, and this is especially noticeable on the pitch, where he helps me to show my best game, and I to him. And together we will help Zenit win and take the championship title. So, again, I’m happy, and Malcolm too! Let this goal be the first of many.

– Today you played for the first time in a match that took place in typically Russian climatic conditions. How does it feel? Are they frozen?

– Of course, at the very beginning it was pretty cool, but as soon as the first minutes passed, I warmed up, got used to it and did not notice the low temperature anymore. Thank God, even the unfamiliar weather did not prevent me from scoring, so I hope that the climate will not prevent me from helping the team to achieve victories with my goals and assists in the future.