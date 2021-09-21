color themes for chats, recording video chats and more

A new version of the Telegram messenger for Android and iOS devices has been released. The developers of the application added the ability to set color themes for individual private chats, support for interactive emoji, the ability to view the list of group members who read your message, as well as the function of recording video in broadcasts and video chats.

Telegram users can now set one of eight available color themes in their private chats. Each of the themes was developed by Telegram designers, who added colored gradients for message blocks and various animated backgrounds with patterns. The chosen theme is automatically installed for both chat participants and will be displayed on all devices. Also note that each theme has a day and night version, switching between which is carried out in accordance with user settings. In the future, the developers promise to add more topics for private chats.

Telegram has long had support for animated emojis, but the developers felt that they might not be enough to express emotions. Therefore, interactive emoji appeared in the application, which are displayed with additional effects across the entire screen of the device. The recipient will see such a message immediately the moment the sender clicks on it. Selected themes and interactive emojis are currently only available in private chats.

The group chats were also improved. Users will now be able to see which members of the small group chats have read the messages they send. Previously, when someone read a message, a corresponding notification appeared, but it was not clear who exactly viewed the message. It is noted that information about users who have read messages will not be stored by Telegram, and users will be able to see it for no more than seven days.

Telegram has a huge number of communities, each of which can broadcast for its subscribers. Community administrators will now be able to record live broadcasts. This can be useful for users who, for some reason, have to miss the live broadcast. Supports video recording in horizontal and vertical formats, and the file itself is automatically moved to the “Favorites” section after the end of the recording.

The new version of Telegram for Android and iOS devices has already begun to be distributed and will soon be available on all compatible devices.