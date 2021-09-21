Coulson Baker explains why he wears an amulet with Megan Fox’s blood around his neck

Megan Fox and Colson Baker

On Valentine’s Day, 31-year-old Coulson Baker, acting under the pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly, said that he wears a necklace with a drop of blood around his neck, his 34-year-old lover Megan Fox. He then did not explain the origin of the unusual jewelry, but yesterday in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, he finally revealed the details of the appearance of such an original amulet with him.



She was about to leave town to shoot a film. And that was new in our relationship. And I didn’t even have a foreign passport. In general, she was going to Bulgaria. I was actually a little scared. “You will leave and I will not be able to visit you,” I said. Some people give their partner a headscarf or something. And she gave me her DNA

– he said.

He still managed to get a passport, and he was able to visit his beloved, noting that their relationship with Megan only became stronger.

The relationship of lovers, who have been together for a year, is really getting more serious. Fox recently invited her lover to spend the day with her sons from ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Together they went to Universal Studios Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

According to insiders, Fox Coulson found a common language with the children, which Megan is very happy about. The rapper, by the way, has a 12-year-old daughter, Kylie, from a previous relationship. Whether the actress managed to make friends with her is still unknown.

It’s hard to say whether Brian Austin Green is happy that his sons got along with his ex-wife’s new boyfriend. The actor himself is fighting with Megan for joint custody of the children, so he probably wants to take their upbringing under his own control.