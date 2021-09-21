CSKA President explained why the team stopped playing with NBA clubs

President of basketball CSKA Andrey Vatutin told why the army team stopped holding exhibition matches with the clubs of the National Basketball Association.

“Why not spend a weekend with the NBA team? Let me remind you that we have repeatedly played with NBA clubs – in 2006 in Moscow and Cologne, in 2008 – in Orlando and Toronto, in 2010 – in Miami, Oklahoma City and Cleveland, in 2012 – in Minneapolis and San Antonio. Unfortunately, in recent years, due to changes in the league schedules, it has become impossible to combine the preseason: the NBA clubs only gather when we have already started the official season.

Moreover, in these times, the numerous limitations of the difficulties are becoming even greater. Including from the point of view of earnings – after all, we simply cannot sell a large number of tickets, and the arrival of the NBA team is a huge expense. Also, the issue of obtaining visas currently does not seem to be resolved. I know what enormous difficulties Russian athletes, including tennis players, face to participate in tournaments in the United States, ”the club’s official website quotes Vatutin.