Daniel Riccardo defends Max Verstappen

Daniel Ricciardo climbed to the top of the podium at Monza with his first victory with McLaren, while neither Max Verstappen nor Lewis Hamilton, who are arguing for the title, made it to the finish line.

Their cars collided at the first turn of the 26th lap and flew off the track, and the circumstances of the accident were quite frightening, as one of the RB16B wheels struck Hamilton’s helmet, and it is better not to think about what the consequences could be if it were not for the Halo system.

The Italian Grand Prix stewards decided that Verstappen was more to blame for what had happened, so the Dutchman was fined: he would lose three positions at the start of the Russian Grand Prix. After the accident, Max left the scene of the incident, not even making sure that Lewis was all right, for which the seven-time world champion criticized him, and Jackie Stewart, the legendary Scottish racer, accused him of immaturity.

However, Riccardo decided to defend his former partner.

“I know Max, we have been partners for several years,” said Daniel, taking part in the American podcast Pardon My Take. – This is his style, he is a racer, and everything that happens on the track, he leaves there. I guess he might still be angry after Silverstone. He probably just sent everything away and went.

I saw that his car was on Lewis’s Mercedes, but then it shifted a little forward and stopped. I think Lewis was trying to engage reverse gear, and when Max saw that, he thought Hamilton was fine. However, I don’t know.

If we get into an accident and at the same time understand that another rider was injured, I am 100% sure that we will all try to help, in such a situation no one will turn away. “

Although the stewards decided to fine Verstappen, the Australian McLaren driver is convinced that Max, trying to get ahead of Lewis, did not break the rules: “I do not think that Max’s actions were somehow unreasonable. He saw the opportunity to overtake and seized it, although, of course, the situation was not the best. “