Daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West eclipsed mom on a walk – thanks to her Hermes Birkin bag

Every appearance of 39-year-old Kim Kardashian is akin to a fashion show: the TV star is so passionate about fashion that any of her new look does not go unnoticed. But, it should be noted, her competitors are growing up in this business – her children, who attract no less public attention. Last weekend, the star family once again demonstrated several looks that fashion critics have already discussed.

On Saturday, Kim and her 41-year-old husband Kanye West decided to give their older children, 6-year-old North and 3-year-old Saint, a cultural program and went with them to the Nutcracker ballet.



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with daughter North and son Saint

On this occasion, the TV star herself chose an ultra-fashionable outfit: black leather pants, a brown leather top and a silver bomber jacket from Nike & Olivia Kim, and complemented her image of Kim with bright purple pointed boots and sunglasses.

Kardashian dressed her daughter in total black style – North was wearing black leather pants and a jacket. Internet users have already condemned the girl’s outfit, noting that North was once again dressed not for her age.

Saint, who recently turned three, stood out from the crowd in a bright green tracksuit.



Kim Kardashian with her son Saint

On Sunday, Kim was again seen in the company of older children. Together with North and Saint, she went shopping on the famous Fifth Avenue in New York.

This time, Kim appeared in public in a snakeskin cape, light green turtleneck, light trousers and orange sneakers. North in a Cheburashka fur coat, brown trousers, with the famous model Hermes Birkin bag and a pearl necklace around her neck looked like a real little lady. However, this time, netizens criticized her mother, noting that such an outfit and similar accessories were not very appropriate for a six-year-old girl. The makeup of North – Kim has not gone unnoticed more than once for the fact that she encourages her daughter to use cosmetics. But, as you can see, the TV star ignores this criticism and does not pay attention to angry comments.