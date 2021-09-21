Decentralized Game Developer Receives Binance Funding | Blockchain24

Decentral Games has received funding and support under the Million Dollar Acceleration Program from Binance Smart Chain.

The play-to-ear platform and the metaverse game developer have won a portion of the Binance accelerator fund. Decental did not disclose the exact amount of the funds received, but the developer has big plans.

According to the company, they intend to channel the funds to expand their market for non-fungible tokens (NFT). Their NFT marketplace is currently on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). He also plans to create new games and additional features for their metaverse. Decentral Games has six venues in the metaverse.

BSC Ecosystem Coordinator Sami Karim said Decentral Games is essential to mainstream adoption through games.

“As Decentral Games paves the way for GameFi projects to connect cryptocurrency with entertainment, play-to-earn incentive models have greater scope for wider mass adoption,” he said. “We will support DG and help it thrive in the BSC ecosystem.”

In addition to BSC, Decentral Games also has support from Digital Currency Group, Polygon, Decentraland and Arca Fund. In addition to funds, Decentral Games now has access to millions of users and hundreds of decentralized apps on the Binance Smart Chain.

Back in June this year, the developer announced a $ 5 million capital increase.

NFT, games and BSC

Over the past year, the NFT space has generated interest and interest like never before.

Ecosystems like Binance Smart Chain have also seen a huge spike in NFT activity. Back in May of this year, record company CEO and music producer Antz launched its own token on BSC, focused on buying and selling NFT concert tickets. In addition, the Marvel NFT marketplace was launched on the web this summer.

The past year has also seen an increase in the number of games related to cryptocurrencies and blockchains. These types of interactive networking features are the gateway to cryptocurrency adoption. In the first half of 2021 alone, funding for cryptocurrency companies approached the $ 500 million mark.

The game tokens themselves have also steadily increased in value over the summer.