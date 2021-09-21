Deutsche Boerse launches VanEck’s Solana and Polkadot ETN

German stock market operator Deutsche Boerse continues to dive into cryptocurrency derivatives by listing three new exchange-traded bonds (ETNs) from VanEck.

Deutsche Boerse officially announced on September 21 that the new VanEck ETNs on Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX) are now listed on its Xetra digital stock exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The new listings expand Deutsche Boerse’s ETN offerings for cryptocurrencies, as the company previously began offering similar products for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC), the company notes.

“All crypto ETNs traded on Xetra are physically backed and listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange,” it said.

According to Deutsche Boerse, investors can acquire crypto ETNs similar to stocks or exchange traded funds (ETFs) without having to create wallets for cryptocurrency. “Through centralized clearing, institutional investors also benefit from significantly lower risk in settlement of trades,” the company added.

VanEck noted in its own statement that the new products follow on from previous launches of exchange-traded products on Bitcoin and Ether. “Other ETNs are currently being followed to open up the future cryptocurrency market to European investors. With this move, the seasoned ETF provider further expands its role as a trailblazer. in the field of innovative and future-oriented investment solutions, ”the company wrote.

The news comes as Deutsche Boerse is actively expanding the range of supported cryptocurrency derivatives products on its exchanges. On September 13, ETC Group debuted derivatives trading on the Deutsche Boerse Eurex derivatives exchange with the Bitcoin ETN (BTC) futures product. Xetra made its debut in Ether-based ETP trading from the ETC Group.