Dina Averina about the meeting with Putin: “He told me:“ I stood for six minutes and waited for the assessment. You don’t have the same thing. ” I say: “Yes, you already know everything” – Gymnastics

Rhythmic gymnastics Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Dina Averina spoke about her meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting of the head of state with the Russian Olympians took place on September 11 in the Kremlin.

“We saw him before the 2019 World Cup. He came to us and Irina Aleksandrovna (Viner) at Luzhniki. Therefore, I saw him for the second time, talked. He also asked how and what.

He told me himself: “Now, this is unfair. I stood for six minutes and waited for the assessment. You don’t have the same. Usually two minutes and they give it a grade. ” I say: “Yes, you already know everything.”

I even asked him for an autograph. He signed for medals. Did he ask for an autograph? No. What for?

I had excitement when I gave a speech. She asked: “Can I say a few words?” He replied: “Yes, yes, of course, come in.” I start to speak, and my legs are trembling so much. I stand and think: “The main thing is not to fall! The main thing is not to fall! “

Thank God that she spoke to the end. Then I could hardly walk, and immediately sat down, ”said Averina.

